KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 5-9

Tonight: The gusty winds will continue for the better part of the evening hours, but should finally start to diminish after midnight. Temperatures across the area will range from the lower 20s near the international border to the upper 20s across the south. Also skies should clear as we go through the evening except in the far southwest where those locations could see a fresh dusting of snowfall.

Mothers Day: Sunday should be a much calmer day, but still cold. High temperatures on Sunday will top out only in the mid to upper 40s for most locations. There will be plenty of sunshine and light winds.

