KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 6-13

*WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 10PM CDT FOR WESTERN COUNTIES*

Tonight: remaining very windy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the lower to mid 60s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year. Winds will once again be very strong out of the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will once again be quite windy. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase as we go through the afternoon hours as a cold front crosses the area. the main threat from any storms that might become severe would be ping-pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 70s in the west to lower 90s toward Mobridge.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr