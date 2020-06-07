KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 6-6

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms developing, some storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Most of the storms should be through by 2 or 3 am. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be very gusty with gusts approaching 55 mph.
Sunday: Very hot with plenty of sunshine. Showers and storms are expected to redevelop during the evening hours. They will once again be strong to severe. High’s Sunday will range from the upper 70s west to mid 90s in the far east. See the above video for more on the severe threat.
-Meteorologist Robert Suhr