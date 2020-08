Tonight: A very tranquil night with temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-8 miles per hour.

Sunday: Another pleasant day out there with loads of sunshine. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s across the area. Winds will again be gusty out of the northwest at up to 25 miles per hour.

A major warmup is set for the early part of the week, more on that in the above video.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr