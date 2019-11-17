KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast

Fog will linger across much of our area until a warm front pushes through around midnight. That will switch the winds out of the west and begin to clear the low-level clouds. A cold front will move in behind it by later in the morning. Look for a few light rain showers along the cold front but otherwise mostly cloudy with increasing winds through tomorrow. There may be a few rain and snow showers across our northern counties tomorrow afternoon as the main system departs to the northeast. Highs will remain slightly above average to end the weekend with another chance for light rain showers, with temperatures warming slightly into Monday. Precipitation chances will linger into early next week before a stronger system arrives late Tuesday. This system will have colder air to work with and increase chances for accumulating snowfall.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder