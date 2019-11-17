KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast

Our stretch of cloudy weather will continue for the next few days. We’ll see a slight chance for a rain and snow mix during the overnight hours, eventually ending by early Sunday morning. Another show of precip will arrive by Sunday night, thankfully most of the region should remain above freezing, meaning the precip should fall as rain. We’ll get another break on Monday before a stronger piece of energy slides through the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday. That storm has the potential to bring accumulating snow to the area between I-94 and Highway 2. Right now the best chance for the highest snow amounts would be across northern areas of the KX area.
-Meteorologist Robert Suhr