Tonight: Clear and calm with light and Variable winds. Lows will range from the lower 40s near the international border to lower 50s near the South Dakota border.

Sunday: Loads of sunshine area wide. Winds will be gusty with some locations gusting to around 25 mph. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 60s in the Northeast to upper 70s in the Mobridge area.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr