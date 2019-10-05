KX Storm Team Saturday Night One Minute Forecast

As a surface low approaches tonight, showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will move into southwest North Dakota late tonight. After midnight, expect the rain to move across the central part of the state. Rain might linger around the US83 corridor tomorrow morning, but eventually, everyone will see things dry out by the afternoon. The winds will go nowhere however, with a strong northwesterly wind behind the surface low. A Wind Advisory will go into effect tomorrow morning for our southern counties. Strong winds will continue into Sunday, with high temperatures rising a few degrees and a slight chance for a few light showers across our north. We'll look for a brief pattern change into early next week, with more sunshine, less wind, and temperatures approaching the low 70s on Tuesday! A strong cold front will bring additional rain, possible snow, and much colder temperatures for the 2nd half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder