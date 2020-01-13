KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 1-12

Happy Sunday To Everyone…

Tonight: Any remaining snow flurries or snow showers should come to an end by midnight. After midnight, some patchy fog could develop so watch for some slick spots out there. Lows will range from a few degrees below zero near the international border to the mid teens in the southwest.

Monday: After some morning fog, Monday should turn out Mostly cloudy with a little light snow possible in the afternoon. Accumulations should be confined to far northwestern areas as well at northeastern Montana and even those will be in the 2-3 inch range.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr