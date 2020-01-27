KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 1-26

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 9PM CDT

Tonight: Any remaining freezing drizzle or snow should slowly taper off and come to an end by 10pm. After that, we’ll see patchy dense fog develop. Winds will be light with temperatures ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s.

Monday: Watch for patchy morning fog through 9 or 10am. Once the fog dissipates, expect cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds for the most part, will be out of the southwest at around five miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

