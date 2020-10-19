KX Storm Team Sunday evening forecast 10-18

Tonight: We’ll see light snow developing across parts of the KX area. Most of the snow should fall in the southwest and south central portion of the state, with very minor accumulations. Lows tonight will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will thankfully be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Any remaining snow showers or flurries should end by mid-morning. We’ll then have mostly cloudy skies for a good part of the day before more snowfall moves in for Monday night. High’s Monday will top out mostly in the lower to mid 30s for everyone. Winds should not be a big deal on Monday, mostly out of the northeast at 4-8 mph.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr