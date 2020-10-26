KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 10-25

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Expect a very cold night with a few flurries possible early. Then we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to build in from the west. Lows tonight will range from around zero to the west to lower teens across the far east.

Monday: Another cold and blustery day. We will have plenty of sunshine but it won’t do much for our temperatures. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower to mid 20s. That’s about 25 degrees below where we should be this time of the year.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 10-25

Class A and 9-man football

WDA Football

State cross country

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-24-20

Robert One Minute 10-24

Virtual confirmation

Election-centered executive order

District 6 Senate race

Donation to breast cancer

Coat Drive

DVCC fundraiser

Burleigh Co. homicide

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-24-20

SandPro

charles hall closing

Legacy Volleyball

Bismarck Volleyball

Veterans Voices

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss