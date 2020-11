Tonight: A few clouds. Calm with temperatures slightly above average in the lower 30s. Winds will be out of the west/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and much warmer. Winds will remain light out of the southwest at 5-9 mph with gusts to near 20 mph north of Highway 200. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr