We’re Just 10 days from Christmas and tonight I have an early Christmas present for you.

Starting today, we’ve got a great stretch of weather for the next week or so.

Monday, we’ll see clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

The good news by the end of the week temperatures will rise into the lower 30s, so if you haven’t had a chance to buy that Christmas tree yet, this is THE week to do it!

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr