KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 2-16

Tonight: We’ll see any remaining snow come to an end by midnight, after that the majority of the region will see overcast conditions. Fog will also be a problem, especially the further west you go as visibilities will be reduced to around a quarter of a mile in some locations. Lows tonight will range from the mid-teens to lower 20s.

Presidents Day: We’ll see cloudy and foggy conditions to start the day but clouds will slowly thin as we go through the morning hours and by the afternoon, many of us should be dealing with mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 20s south to mid-teens along the Canadian border.