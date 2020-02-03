KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 2-2

In case you did not hear, Punxsutawney Phil DID NOT see his shadow and therefore we could have an early spring…but take that “forecast” with a grain of salt.

Tonight: A quiet night with tranquil conditions and overcast skies with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Those by the international border will see lows in the single digits. Winds will continue to be a little gusty in spots, gusting to around 20 mph.

Monday: Another cloudy and quiet day with plenty of overcast and temperatures in the lower 20s. Once again we’ll be dealing with winds gusting to around 20 mph in spots.

Our next chance for snow won’t come until late Wednesday evening and even that is a very slight chance for snow.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

