KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 2-23

*** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THROUGH 6AM TUESDAY ***

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Lows will range from the lower to mid-teens in the northeast to the mid 20s in the southwest. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday: Snow. The snow could be moderate to heavy at times in the early afternoon. Winds will also be on the increase with gusts approaching 20mph, so blowing and drifting is a possibility. Snow Accumulation should be in the 2-4 inch range with higher amounts possible if you get caught under one of the heavier bands where 5 or 6 inches could fall. Highs will most top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

