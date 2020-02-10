KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 2-9

TONIGHT: We’ll see clouds on the increase throughout the night. Scattered snow showers are possible to the north after midnight, with some of those making their way into southern areas by daybreak. little to no accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will range from the mid 20s across most of the region to lower teens in the southwest where the fresh snowpack will keep temperatures down.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers will be possible for a good portion of the day ahead of a cold front crossing the area. Again, only a fresh dusting is expected with any snow that falls. Highs on Monday will range from the lower 20s in the northeast to the mid 30s closer to the South Dakota border.