KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 2-9

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: We’ll see clouds on the increase throughout the night. Scattered snow showers are possible to the north after midnight, with some of those making their way into southern areas by daybreak. little to no accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will range from the mid 20s across most of the region to lower teens in the southwest where the fresh snowpack will keep temperatures down.

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers will be possible for a good portion of the day ahead of a cold front crossing the area. Again, only a fresh dusting is expected with any snow that falls. Highs on Monday will range from the lower 20s in the northeast to the mid 30s closer to the South Dakota border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"

Power Outage Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Outage Bismarck"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 2-8-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-8-20"

Girls in STEM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls in STEM"

Adaptive Biking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Biking"

Flea Market in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flea Market in Minot"

Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Part 2"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge