KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-1

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Winds will finally start to die down a little bit as we go through the overnight hours, but it will still be breezy with southwest winds between 5-15 miles per hour with gusts between 25-30 mph. Lows tonight should end up in the upper teens and lower 20s for most locations.

MONDAY: The day will start with plenty of sunshine but some clouds will be noticeable by the afternoon as a few locations will see some spotty light rain showers. This will not be a widespread event. Highs tomorrow will be warmer than Sunday, with many locations topping out in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will once again be gusty with wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour in many spots.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20"

Healthy Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Living"

Coronavirus Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Death"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

WDA Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Basketball"

Girls State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls State Hockey"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

Overdose Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Deaths"

Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Arson Prelim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Prelim"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge