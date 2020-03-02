KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-1

TONIGHT: Winds will finally start to die down a little bit as we go through the overnight hours, but it will still be breezy with southwest winds between 5-15 miles per hour with gusts between 25-30 mph. Lows tonight should end up in the upper teens and lower 20s for most locations.

MONDAY: The day will start with plenty of sunshine but some clouds will be noticeable by the afternoon as a few locations will see some spotty light rain showers. This will not be a widespread event. Highs tomorrow will be warmer than Sunday, with many locations topping out in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will once again be gusty with wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour in many spots.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr