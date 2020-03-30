KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-29

Live Now
Tonight: A quiet night overall. We’ve a little bit of cloudiness across extreme western sections that should dissipate in the overnight hours. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to lower to mid 30s. Winds will be light.

Monday: Another great day out there with loads of sunshine and very warm temperatures, Winds will be increasing as we go through the afternoon hours with gust over 25 mph possible. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 50s across the far east to lower to mid 60s elsewhere. Enjoy it because snow is possible later in the week!

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr.

