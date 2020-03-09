KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-8

Tonight: A pretty quiet night, we’ll see gradual clearing and winds diminishing as we go through the overnight hours. Temperatures will range from the single digits near the international border to the lower 30s in the southwest.

Monday: Expect plenty of sunshine for a good part of the area, the exception will be in areas to the north and west where a few snow showers will be possible in the afternoon, little to no accumulation is expected. Highs Monday will range from the lower 20s north to the upper 40s in the southwest.