KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 4-12

Tonight: We’ll see the continued threat for scattered snow showers and maybe even a squall or two out there. Little accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper teens for many of us, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

Easter Monday: Another cold day is on tap for Monday with the chance for some convective snow showers to develop in the afternoon with, once again, little accumulations. Highs on Monday will struggle to get into the 30s for most of us. Winds on Monday will be quite blustery with gusts over 30 mph possible.

  • Meteorologist Robert Suhr

