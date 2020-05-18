KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 5-17

Tonight: It’ll turn out to be a pretty quiet evening across the KX area. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region with more clouds the further west you go. Temperatures will rand from the lower 40s to low 50s in spots. Winds will continue to be gusty with some gusts reaching 25 miles per hour.

Monday: Sunshine will be the dominate weather feature on Monday with lots of it around. However, it will also be quite windy with sustained winds in the 15-25 mph category. Gusts will also get your attention, with some gusts topping 40 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr