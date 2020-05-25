KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 5-24

Tonight: We’ll still see a few showers hanging on across far northern areas, but the rain should continue to rotate into southern Canada as we go through the night. Winds will be gusty early but diminish as we go through the night. Most locations should expect to see lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Memorial Day: Expect clouds and sunshine on Monday across the KX area with light winds. If you’re in central and eastern sections of the viewing area, a few showers are possible as we go through the afternoon hours as a piece of energy rotates around the system that has impacted us this weekend. Highs on Monday should rebound nicely into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

– Meteorologist Robert Suhr