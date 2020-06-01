KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 5-31

Tonight: We’ll see the possibility of showers and a few thunderstorms developing. Any storms that do develop will have the chance to become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Monday: A great day with mostly sunny and warm conditions. Expect highs area wide to top out in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will once again be on the gusty side with gusts approaching 25 miles per hour possible.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr