KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 8-2

A few rain chances and warming temperatures this week…

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds will be light or calm out of the east. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s for a few locations and lower 50s for just about everyone else.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine yet again as you head back to work on Monday. We’ll see winds start to shift from the east to southeast as an area of high pressure slides away from the area. Temperatures again on Monday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s for many locations.