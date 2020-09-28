KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 9-27

Tonight: We’ll start out with mostly cloudy skies before things start to slowly clear out. Lows tonight will dip into the lower to mid 40s across the KX region. Winds will remain blustery for many of us out of the Northwest at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to 20-30 mph. The chilly temperatures and gusty winds will result in wind chills in the lower 30s and upper 20s!

Monday: Sunny and windy, again. Highs on Monday will be chilly with many locations stuck in the 50s. Winds will be gusty once again out of the Northwest at 15-20mph with gusts to 35mph.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr