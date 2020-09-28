KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 9-27

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: We’ll start out with mostly cloudy skies before things start to slowly clear out. Lows tonight will dip into the lower to mid 40s across the KX region. Winds will remain blustery for many of us out of the Northwest at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts to 20-30 mph. The chilly temperatures and gusty winds will result in wind chills in the lower 30s and upper 20s!

Monday: Sunny and windy, again. Highs on Monday will be chilly with many locations stuck in the 50s. Winds will be gusty once again out of the Northwest at 15-20mph with gusts to 35mph.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 9-27

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Football

Robert One Minute 9-26

XWA Passes

Teens on the road to recovery

Art showcase

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 1

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 2

SVUW Donation Drive

Dickinson Backpacks

90 Years Old & 20 Years at Dickinson CVB

Friday, September 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Art Gallery

Airport Upgrades

New Food Truck

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss