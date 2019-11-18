KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast

Expect a pretty tranquil night tonight with mild temperatures in the upper 30s. However, as we get toward sunrise, a fast moving piece of energy in the atmosphere will be just strong enough to trigger a few sprinkles. Rain should not be widespread or too heavy and should be out of the area by mid-morning. After that, clouds will clear out leaving mostly sunny skies.

Out next weather maker will arrive later in the day on Tuesday giving us the chance for accumulating snow, but right now it does not appear to be a high impact event.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr