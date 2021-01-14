KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Today: A High Wind Warning will last through tomorrow morning. Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph with the NW 35-45 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 30s today. Light snow could reduce visibility. New snow accumulation would be around a trace.

Tonight: Wind will stay strong out of the NW at 20-30 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph. Lows will fall to the teen and 20s.