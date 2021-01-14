KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Although winds will weaken slightly overnight, they’ll remain quite strong through tomorrow morning. Expect winds to weaken more considerably from northwest to southeast by tomorrow afternoon, with some sunshine at times and cooler temperatures in the 20s. A weak system will traverse our area Saturday, bringing more clouds, breezy winds, and an outside chance for snow. Temperatures will rebound back above-average through the weekend and into next week. A more significant system arrives late Sunday and could bring measurable snow to North Dakota through Monday. Confidence in timing and snow amounts is still low at this time.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder