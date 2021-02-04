KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Expect overnight lows in the single digits, below 0 to the north and above to the south. There will be a chance for light snow showers, mainly southwest. Daytime highs tomorrow will remain below-average, with temperatures rising only into the single digits below and above 0 to the north. Temperatures will remain a little bit warmer across southwest North Dakota tomorrow as an area of low-pressure forms, continuing slight snow chances, with minimal accumulations expected. Even colder air then arrives late tomorrow and into the weekend. Temperatures will be brutally cold, with a good section of the viewing area staying in the subzero range through at least the weekend. In addition, winds will remain quite breezy, and this will set the stage for dangerous wind chills. Although temperatures will likely warm slightly into next week, daytime highs and overnight lows will remain well below-average through the extended forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

