KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Wind chill warnings are now in effect across the entire state as extremely cold air remains over our area. Temperatures tonight will be some of the lowest readings yet, with overnight lows expected in the teens, 20s, and even 30s below 0. Daytime highs tomorrow will not rise above 0 for almost everyone, and wind chills will remain dangerous throughout the day. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and into the weekend, although temperatures will remain brutally cold, with subzero weather lasting through at least Saturday. A warm-up is expected as we head into early next week, with a slight chance for snow by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

