KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries. Highs will range from -8° to -17°. Wind chills will stay low and, at the warmest part of the day, still stay around -30° to -40°. NW winds 15, G 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear/partly cloudy with lows falling to around -25° widespread. Wind chills could get as low as -50­°. W/NW winds 5-10 mph.