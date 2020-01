TODAY: Fog in the morning followed by snow developing from west to east as we go through the day. The “heaviest” snow will fall back across the west where 1-2 inches of snow is expected. As you head toward the east and away from the Bismarck area, snowfall amounts will fall to almost nothing.

Tonight: Clouds will slowly decrease as the clipper pulls away with Partly Cloudy skies overnight. Winds will also be strong and gusty with some locations seeing gusts to 25 mph.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr