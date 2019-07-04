KX Storm Team Thursday Night Forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms may develop across our south overnight, but storm coverage will increase out west later tomorrow afternoon. Highs for your Friday will be in the 60s and 70s, with thunderstorms pushing into central North Dakota mostly later in the day. A few showers may linger Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend, with warmer, more seasonal temperatures on Sunday. Temperatures will climb to above average Monday. With added moisture in the air, instability in the atmosphere will increase, and severe storms will be possible to begin the week. Outside rain and thunderstorm chances will then persist through the rest of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder