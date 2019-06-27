KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Storms forming in Montana tonight will have the chance to push into North Dakota overnight. At this point, it appears as though the most likely place for storms will be across the northwestern portion of our state. High temperatures tomorrow will reach well into the 80s, with more moisture pooling in from the southeast, increasing the heat index. Storms will once more likely form in Montana and perhaps northwestern North Dakota. There is a good chance these storms will become quite strong to severe, owing to the amount of instability in the atmosphere. These storms will likely cluster into an MCS and push across North Dakota late tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Saturday will be the hottest day of the forecast, with heat indices pushing into the 100s across our southeast. Thunderstorm development will possibly occur by afternoon, with the potential quickly become severe. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will cool slightly and humidity levels will decrease. Next week seasonal warmth will persist with many opportunities for additional rain and thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder