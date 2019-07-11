KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm to develop in south-central North Dakota this evening. If storms do develop, the will have the potential to become severe in an unstable environment. Tomorrow we'll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures back into the 80s. There will once again be a chance for evening thunderstorms. By the weekend, temperatures look to warm even more, with highs potentially reaching the 90s across much of our viewing area. Rain chances persist Saturday and Sunday, although a washout is not expected. Monday looks to remain mostly dry, but chances for thunderstorms will quickly return by the middle of next week in an active pattern.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder