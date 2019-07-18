KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

A much quieter weather pattern is emerging. A cold front will push through overnight, and there is a possibility for a few rain showers across our southern counties into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the 70s and 80s, with sunshine by the afternoon. Another chance for rain showers will arrive across our south late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. Afterwards, expect dry weather through the weekend with high temperatures slightly below their seasonal norms. Dry weather with abundant sunshine will continue into next week, although temperatures will begin to warm up. The next chance for thunderstorms then arrives Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder