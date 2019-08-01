KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Thunderstorms will gradually wind down overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight lows will be in the 60s for most, with temperatures tomorrow into the 80s and 90s as a warm front lifts north. Focus for storm initiation tomorrow will be across Canada, but a few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out. With continued heat and humidity through the weekend, outside storm chances will persist. There does appear to be a pattern chance upcoming by the middle of next week, with cooler temperatures and drier weather possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder