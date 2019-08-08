KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will increase overnight as southerly flow develops across the state in response to an approaching surface low and warm front. Temperatures and humidity levels will also begin to increase tomorrow, creating instability in the atmosphere. Thunderstorms are expected to develop towards the west, with some becoming strong to severe. The possible fly-in-the-ointment, however, will be the possibility of early morning showers and thunderstorms development, which would limit the amount of instability into the afternoon. More storms are expected to form along a cold front that will enter our area by Saturday. Cooler air will filter in behind this front to end the weekend, and in addition, more showers and thunderstorms will arrive Sunday evening. The pattern will dry out for most of Monday and Tuesday, but chances for rain will again arrive by the middle of next week. High temperatures look to remain quite a bit below average through this period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder