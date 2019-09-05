KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

With the exception of a few showers across the Turtle Mountains, our overnight should be quiet with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. We'll be greeted by plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and highs will reach the 70s for most. However, a significant system arrives late tomorrow evening, with the rain picking up across our western counties by midnight. Rain will overspread much of the state by Saturday morning. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and hold there, or even fall slightly, throughout the day. In addition, winds will pick up, with gusts well over 30 mph possible. A break in the rain looks likely Sunday, although temperatures will remain well below average. Another system arrives Monday with plenty more rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold below average through much of next week with yet more rain chances by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder