KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

A few thunderstorms may for overnight across our western and southern counties, although they’ll generally remain isolated. Otherwise, expect mild temperatures into the morning, and a humid beginning to Friday. Warm temperatures tomorrow and increasing humidity will lead to an unstable environment, and an incoming cold front will trigger thunderstorm development. Storms could become severe with the parameters in place. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats, although a tornado threat cannot be ruled out at this point. Another area of low pressure will arrive Saturday, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms, although the severe threat will remain limited due to cooler temperatures. Abundant sunshine will be on tap to end the weekend and continue into early next week with warming temperatures. Rain chances increase across our northern counties Tuesday, with the entire viewing area looking at cooler weather with rain chances by Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder