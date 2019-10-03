KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will gradually clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s. As such, a Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern and eastern counties. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures back into the 50s and low 60s. Winds will become strong out of the southeast as a surface low approaches from the west. By late in the evening, we'll watch showers and even a few thunderstorms roll into the state. The surface low and associated rain will push through central North Dakota overnight into Saturday morning. A few showers will linger into the beginning of the weekend, but we'll dry out by later in the day. Winds will remain quite strong but switch around from the northwest. Expect sunshine and windy conditions Sunday with high temperatures slightly below average. A warm up looks likely for the beginning of next week with continued sunshine, and high temperatures will be above average until a cold front sweeps through around the Wednesday timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder