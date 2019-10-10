Closings
KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

Expect snow to continue across south-central North Dakota and our eastern counties overnight as a second wave of snow begins to develop. Snow could become heavy at times, with winds increasing. Tomorrow, a Colorado Low will stall across northern Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota will be in a favorable area for heavy snowfall accumulations. Confidence is high in very high snow totals from the Devils Lake area towards Jamestown, but places across the US-83 corridor such as Minot and Bismarck will be very close to the edge of the heavy snow through Saturday. Any slight shift in the track could bring significantly more snow to these areas or, on the other hand, minimal additional amounts. Nevertheless, winds will create big impacts, especially on the roads with blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Furthermore, temperatures will remain well below average across our entire viewing area through the forecast period. By Sunday, the surface low will finally weaken, meaning an end to snow and strong winds. Next week looks much quieter, with a slight chance for snow showers Monday, and a possible warm up by the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

