KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will increase overnight, and there will be a slight chance for a few rain showers across our southwest by dawn as a cold front sweeps through. Outside chances for rain will continue through tomorrow, and winds will be gusty out of the west. Expect skies to clear tomorrow night and into Saturday, with high temperatures near 60 to begin the weekend and plenty of sunshine. A strengthening storm system will traverse to our southeast on Sunday, and this will bring rain chances to our area. The best chances will be across the Bismarck area and locations south and east, closer to the track of the system. Winds will be strong to begin next week behind the system, and temperatures will remain slightly below average. The next system will arrive during the middle of next week and may have winter precipitation associated with it.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Oil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil"

Beer Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Walk"

Mandan/Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan/Williston"

Bowman Co Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Twins"

Mischel, Wanzek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mischel, Wanzek"

Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

AADD

Thumbnail for the video titled "AADD"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Pump Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Check"

House Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Numbers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Traffic Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Tips"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17"

Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE"

Pumpkin Gutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutter"

Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth"

High School Volleyball 10.16

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.16"

BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19"

Pre-Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-Trial"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge