KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will increase overnight, and there will be a slight chance for a few rain showers across our southwest by dawn as a cold front sweeps through. Outside chances for rain will continue through tomorrow, and winds will be gusty out of the west. Expect skies to clear tomorrow night and into Saturday, with high temperatures near 60 to begin the weekend and plenty of sunshine. A strengthening storm system will traverse to our southeast on Sunday, and this will bring rain chances to our area. The best chances will be across the Bismarck area and locations south and east, closer to the track of the system. Winds will be strong to begin next week behind the system, and temperatures will remain slightly below average. The next system will arrive during the middle of next week and may have winter precipitation associated with it.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder