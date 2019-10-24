KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight, with winds increasing close to dawn tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will climb into the 50s and 60s, with a good amount of sunshine. A strong cold front will then arrive from our northwest early Saturday morning, quickly pushing through the state by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop through the weekend, with winds increasing. The front passage looks to remain mostly dry, with just a slight increase in cloud cover. By the end of the weekend and into next week, expect high temperatures to be well below average. In fact, some areas may see high temperatures remaining below freezing by Monday and Tuesday! A weak system will create chances for snow showers on Tuesday, although no significant accumulations are expected at this time. Wind chills will also become significant, where single digits are possible Sunday through Tuesday mornings!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder