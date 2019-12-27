KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear out tonight and temperatures will subsequently drop into the single digits and low teens. With the winds not completely calming down, wind chills will drop below 0 for some overnight. Tomorrow will feature quite a bit of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures, with highs in the mid-20s east and mid-30s west. The warmer weather doesn’t last long however, as a powerful storm system begins to take shape to our south. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our extreme southeastern counties, but impacts could be felt well west of these areas owing to a shift in the track of the system. In any case, travel will be significantly impacted this weekend, particularly across the eastern half of the state, with a likely combination of heavy snow and strong winds. Snow may linger into Monday, with temperatures remaining close to seasonal averages. Another chance for accumulating snow will arrive New Year’s Day, although at this point it does not appear to be a significant event.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder