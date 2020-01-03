KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

A quick-moving area of low pressure will skirt across the state overnight, bringing light snow mainly from a Williston to Bismarck line. A few showers may linger early tomorrow morning, but otherwise expect sunshine with high temperatures reaching the 20s and low 30s. Saturday will feature a lifting warm front, raising temperatures quickly across our area. In fact, it would not be surprising to see a few readings in the 50s by Saturday afternoon! Later that day a fast-moving cold front will sweep through. Although temperatures will drop a bit Sunday, the biggest story will be the strong winds across the entire state through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average through early next week, but there are signs of much colder air arriving sometime by the middle of next week. Precipitation chances look to remain mostly low through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder