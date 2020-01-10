KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

There will be a chance for light snow tonight, especially across our northeastern counties, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. A warm front will warm our temperatures up early tomorrow morning somewhat, but a cold front quickly on its heels will drop temperatures through tomorrow afternoon. In fact, temperatures early tomorrow morning will not be felt again for some time as we enter a much colder pattern, with highs struggling to warm past double digits through the middle of next week. Chances for snow will increase by the weekend as a series of systems move through, although at this point there looks to be no significant accumulations on any given day. The coldest air of the season still looks on track to arrive at some point early next week, behind one such system. High temperatures by the middle of next week may struggle to get above 0, with dangerous wind chills developing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder