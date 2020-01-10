KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Live Now
A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight for the northeastern half of our viewing area. With winds taking their time to dwindle and cold air in place, it could feel like the 20s and 30s below 0 out the door by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine, but with an arctic air mass moving in, highs will remain well below average. A warm front will arrive from the east Saturday, increasing clouds, snow chances, and temperatures slightly for the weekend. Snow accumulations look minimal at this point. Another system will arrive late Monday, with another associated cold front. The coldest air of the season still looks on track to arrive early next week behind this front. High temperatures by the middle of next week will struggle to get above 0 across our entire area, with dangerous wind chills developing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

