KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

The strong southerly wind will continue across our area overnight, continuing a gradual warming trend through tomorrow. Even though we’ll be warming through the night, cold arctic air remains. Together with the winds, wind chills remain brutally cold. For tomorrow, expect windy conditions to continue, more cloud cover, but milder temperatures. There is a chance for light snow, mainly from the US83 corridor eastward. Across our far east, enough snow may fall together with the wind to create travel issues, and therefore in these areas, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. Behind the system, cold arctic air will once more arrive by the weekend. A more mild pattern will emerge next week, with dry conditions looking likely at least through next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

