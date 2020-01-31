KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Snow will clear our area by late tonight, and skies will clear in its wake. Tomorrow will feature some sunshine and a developing westerly wind. This wind will help to warm us up into the 30s and 40s tomorrow. By Saturday, winds will strengthen further, and temperatures will also warm up well into the 40s and 50s! A cold front will then arrive Sunday, but it appears that we'll squeak out another day of mild temperatures before colder air arrives to begin next week. This shot of colder air will only be temporary, as milder weather is expected to return by Wednesday. Precipitation looks to be minimal to none through at least late next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder