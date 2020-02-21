KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Sunshine will continue to fill our skies tomorrow, and after a mild night expect highs to climb well into the 40s for many! A westerly wind will keep temperatures well above average as we head into the weekend, with Saturday looking to be our warmest day of the forecast period. A few changes arrive Sunday with temperatures falling back slightly and a slight increase in clouds. Snow chances will increase on Monday, although nothing more than a few inches is expected through Tuesday at this time. Cooler air will move in Tuesday and stick around through the middle of next week, but another warm-up is looking promising afterward.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder