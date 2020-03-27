KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will drop into the 20s for most tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies from north to south respectively. There may be a few rain and snow showers across our southern counties tomorrow, but most of the precipitation will be confined to South Dakota. By tomorrow afternoon skies will clear with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Sunshine and above-average temperatures will become the common theme then through the weekend and into next week. Look for highs into the 50s and even 60s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions through the weekend. Precipitation chances do increase slightly by early next week, although nothing looks particularly significant. Next week could see highs that are some of the warmest so far this year.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder